CBRE workers at Airbus Broughton to strike over low pay

Workers employed by CBRE at Airbus’ sites in Broughton and Filton are set to strike over pay disputes, according to an announcement made today by Unite union.

The industrial action comes as around 140 maintenance and cleaning staff express frustration over what they describe as inadequate pay offers from their employer.

The strikes, scheduled for 6, 7, 9, and 10 September, are expected to significantly impact the maintenance and cleaning operations at both Airbus locations, potentially causing substantial disruption to the aerospace giant’s activities.

CBRE, a facilities management contractor, has come under fire from its employees and Unite over its handling of pay negotiations.

Many of the affected workers currently earn the national living wage and have only been offered a minimal increase to ensure they remain above the legal minimum, according to the union.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, criticised CBRE’s approach, highlighting the disparity between the company’s substantial profits and the wages offered to its employees.

“CBRE makes huge profits but thinks it is ok to pay its workers poverty wages. This is pure corporate greed,” Graham stated.

“CBRE can more than afford to put forward a fair pay offer. CBRE’s workforce at Airbus’ Broughton and Filton sites have their union’s absolute support in taking strike action.”

According to CBRE Managed Services Limited’s latest financial accounts, the company reported profits of £35.9 million after tax for the year ending December 2022.

Despite these robust financial results, the company has been accused of not providing fair compensation to its employees, prompting the current dispute.

The strike could escalate further if an acceptable resolution is not reached, Unite has said.

Unite’s regional officer, Jono Davies, pointed out the potential consequences for Airbus, noting, “Airbus will not be happy that CBRE’s greed is causing disruptions to its Broughton and Filton operations.”

“Industrial action can be avoided, but that will require an acceptable offer being put forward by CBRE.”