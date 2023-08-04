CBeebies favourites Pinocchio and Friends to appear at Chester Racecourse fun-filled Family Day on Sunday

CBeebies favourites Pinocchio and Friends will make a special appearance at Chester Racecourse for a fun-filled Family Day on Sunday (6 August). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two of the much-loved characters from the animated TV series, Pinocchio and Freeda, are to join an exciting line-up of entertainment and activities for children of all ages on the racecourse, in conjunction with independent family publishers and event curators, ParentFolk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Produced by Rainbow, Pinocchio and Friends is an hilarious and original adaptation of one of the most famous fairy tales of all time, which is reborn and full of values, such as friendship, sharing and inclusion. It speaks to children in a light-hearted style, encouraging them to follow their dreams with colourful, adventurous and full of twists stories, set in today’s Tuscany. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pinocchio and Freeda love to sing and dance and can’t wait to head over to the racecourse to perform in the ParentFolk area. Children can pop by the activity tent for the chance to have photos taken with them, too! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Racecourse’s Family Day with ParentFolk, who have previously collaborated with Camp Bestival Shropshire, CBBC and MediaCityUK to create memorable family experiences, is one that is not to be missed, especially with children aged 17 and under able to attend the races, watch the entertainment and participate in all the activities for FREE with a paying adult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Open Course is to be transformed into an inviting play space and festival for families, split into three zones – a PlayZone, MusicZone and MakeZone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Creating cool family spaces, the PlayZone will host a brilliant city beach where littles ones can play with buckets and spades, and there’ll be giant versions of retro arcade games in a grown-ups vs kids battle. There’ll also be an appearance from Baby Dino’s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The MusicZone will feature sets from the award-winning Disco Defender and the opportunity to join the DiscoYoga gang for some feel-good family yoga sessions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Manchester artist Pete Obsolete will be creating the ultimate live draw graffiti wall in the MakeZone, where you can meet storyteller extraordinaire, Gav Cross, for some silly stories, rock up for the Funny Looking Kids show, and swing by the ParentFolk kids ink tattoo pop-up, which all form part of a jam-packed afternoon of fun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled to welcome CBeebies favourites Pinocchio and Friends onto our sensational line-up of entertainment and activities for children at Family Day on Sunday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The addition of these much-loved characters enhances what already promises to be another exciting and immersive collaboration with ParentFolk, where kids play meets grand day out at the races. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our Open Course will be transformed into an engaging festival of fun, providing so much for children and their grown-ups to see and do throughout. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Given that children can attend for free with a paying adult, this is an unmissable, great value day out, where you can get together as a family and make memories to last a lifetime.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nic Spindler, Founder of ParentFolk, added: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re counting down to this weekend’s Family Day at Chester Racecourse. It’s always a high energy, maximum fun day out! This is the third year we’ve curated this special family event at the racecourse and this year will be the biggest and most joyous to date! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With everything from Baby Dino’s to Kids tattoo bar, Kids v Grown-ups games, disco yoga and character appearances from CBeebies favourites, Pinocchio + Friends, to cool make and do workshops, family rave and silent disco adventures – there’ll be plenty to do for the whole family! We’re particularly looking forward to the live artist takeover as Manchester artist Pete Obsolete brings his live drawing graffiti wall to the races. Little ones will love his workshops. Plus, you can always rely on a good belly laugh from the Funny Looking Kids Comedy Show too! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Family Day brings families together across the generations, providing the perfect platform to play, hang out and make memories together! We love curating this event, and we can’t wait to be back at Chester Racecourse this weekend.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Elsewhere on the Open Course, Net World Sports, a leading international sports equipment provider, will also be running some football activities and garden games to get involved in. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for Chester Racecourse’s Family Day, providing access to the Open Course and all the exciting activities, are available to purchase in advance from £15 for adults. Children aged 17 and under attend for FREE. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.chester-races.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

