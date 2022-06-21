Caution advised after suspicious drone activity over farms in North Wales

People are being advised to take security precautions following reports of suspicious drone activity in North Wales.

Police have received two separate reports in Llansannan in Denbigh and Llandrillo in Corwen between approximately 11pm last night (Sunday, June 19) and 2am this morning.

On both occasions, a drone has been spotted flying over farm yards.

North Wales Police said: “It is unclear if these incidents are linked at this time although caution is urged at this stage.

“There has been a vehicle nearby on both occasions although there are no details available for the vehicle, enquiries are however ongoing.

“Please employ caution and ensure that any tools, machinery and equipment are secure and away when not in use.

“If any suspicious vehicles are spotted, please contact 101 and provide any details available.”