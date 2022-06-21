Deeside.com > News ConwyDenbighshire

Posted: Tue 21st Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 21st Jun

Caution advised after suspicious drone activity over farms in North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People are being advised to take security precautions following reports of suspicious drone activity in North Wales.

Police have received two separate reports in Llansannan in Denbigh and Llandrillo in Corwen between approximately 11pm last night (Sunday, June 19) and 2am this morning.

On both occasions, a drone has been spotted flying over farm yards.

North Wales Police said: “It is unclear if these incidents are linked at this time although caution is urged at this stage.

“There has been a vehicle nearby on both occasions although there are no details available for the vehicle, enquiries are however ongoing.

“Please employ caution and ensure that any tools, machinery and equipment are secure and away when not in use.

“If any suspicious vehicles are spotted, please contact 101 and provide any details available.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police concerns for 22 year old Holywell man

News

Police host partnership operation to tackle rogue car parks near Manchester Airport

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man on bike indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shotton

News

Appeal: Gang of youths – one armed with knife – chase two others through Chester

News

Man who threw class A drugs into Chester canal jailed for five years and six months

News

Update: A55 eastbound exit slip road at junction 32 in Flintshire is back open

News

Consultation opens on plans for 11 unit ‘District Centre’ with convenience store and medical practice in Sealand

News

Stations deserted across North Wales as biggest wave of rail strikes for 30 years get underway

News

Anglesey Druids gather for dawn ceremony to mark summer solstice

News





Read 440,845 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn