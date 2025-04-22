Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Apr 2025

Casualty freed by firefighters in Chester collision

Emergency services were called to Chapel Lane in Chester on Monday evening following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 7.15pm on 21 April, saw two cars involved in a crash that resulted in one person becoming trapped inside a vehicle.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two fire engines from Chester and an additional engine from Ellesmere Port to the scene.

Firefighters worked to make both vehicles safe and successfully released the trapped individual. The casualty was then handed over to paramedics for treatment at the scene.

A second person involved in the crash was able to exit their vehicle unaided and was also assessed by ambulance crews.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident, causing temporary disruption in the area.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “Crews released one casualty who was trapped in a vehicle and handed them into the care of paramedics. A second person was also assessed at the scene.”

