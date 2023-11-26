Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Nov 2023

Castle preparing to light up North Wales and Cheshire with epic Christmas festival

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Bolesworth Castle is preparing to light up Cheshire and North Wales with a sensational festive celebration.

The 6,000-acre estate, based in Tattenhall near Wrexham and Chester, will welcome thousands of visitors for its biggest ever Christmas spectacular.

Running from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 31, the packed winter programme includes an iconic enchanted lights trail – complete with seasonal effects, projections, lasers, and interactive installations – and an incredible 240 sqm ice rink.

There's a fairground all the family can enjoy, a breathtaking Alpine Lodge, and most importantly, the chance to visit Santa – a close friend of the team at Bolesworth – to tell him what you want for Christmas and have a photo taken.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

If you've been good, he may even present you with a gift before the big day arrives.

And if you're feeling a little snowed under you can recharge the batteries at Rudolph's Rest and enjoy some mulled wine, hot chocolate or roasted marshmallows while saying hello to Santa's reindeer.

Bolesworth's managing director Nina Barbour says this year's yuletide extravaganza – which is completely dog friendly – will be their biggest and best yet, with attractions unmatched anywhere else in the region.

"We want this to be the number one Christmas event in North Wales and Cheshire, and with this packed programme I think we've achieved that," she said.

"We've gone really big this year because we know what a challenging 12 months it's been for everyone; the plan is to spread as much festive cheer as we can, deliver an amazing experience for children and people of all ages, and really showcase the incredible surroundings here at Bolesworth."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Nina added: "We encourage people to book tickets and parking as early as possible and be sure not to miss out on our spectacular winter wonderland because spaces are filling fast.

"And for anyone wanting to get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery and fresh air between Christmas and New Year it's a great opportunity to finish 2023 on a high – there will be plenty to do, including some visiting festive tractors, and even a combine harvester, from the Liverpool Tractor Run.

"There will also be firework displays on the opening and closing nights at around 7pm, so we hope people step into Christmas at Bolesworth with us this December."

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website www.bolesworth.com/christmas and follow @Bolesworth on social media. Alternatively, call 01829 782210 or email info@bolesworth.com.

