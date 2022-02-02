Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Feb 2022

Updated: Wed 2nd Feb

Casting Call: Extras wanted for independent film ‘Chuck Chuck Baby’ to be set in Flintshire

The makers of an independent feature film set to be shot in Flintshire are looking for people to appear as extras.

A call has gone out for locals to appear in a number of scenes of Chuck Chuck Baby.

The film, written and directed by Janis Pugh is described as being about “love, loss and music set in a chicken factory in industrial North Wales in the present day.”

“It is funny, poignant and female-focussed.”

Setting the scene, Artemisia Films website says: “Smoke rising from factory chimneys blurs a landscape of washing lines.” “Forgotten communities are the rowdy witnesses of a warm-hearted love story that’s fuelled by music and humour, exuberantly celebrating female working-class voices, friendships and love in all its forms.”

The casting brief states: “We are looking for people of all genders and ages who live in Flintshire, Cheshire, Wirral or Liverpool.

“We will be looking to cast passers-by, women who work in the factory, parents of kids on the beach, locals in the pub.”

“No previous acting experience is necessary.”

Filming is set to take place in Flintshire between 7 March and 12 April.

The brief goes onto to say: “Casting date 19 February 2022 in Flintshire – time/place to be confirmed.”

“The deadline for applications is 18 February.”

“All diversity is encouraged.”

“If you have good availability over the dates and think you fit this brief and would like to apply, please email Rebecca Wright Casting with a recent picture, your age, a bit of information about yourself and your location/contact details to: applications@rebeccawrightcasting.com”



