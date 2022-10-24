Carriageway Resurfacing set to begin in Hawarden next week

Carriageway resurfacing is set to begin on the Highway in Hawarden next week.

Flintshire County Council said funding has been secured to carry out carriageway resurfacing on a number of roads in the county

The work in Hawarden will start on Monday 31 October for approximately 1 week.

The council said: “To facilitate the works a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place between 08.30 – 17:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

“Flintshire County Council and our Contractor Tarmac Trading Ltd apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

Holywell

Carriageway resurfacing will also take place on the A5026 Whitford Street, Holywell from Fron Park Road to Ael y Ffynnon

The work there will start on Monday 31 October for approximately 1 week.

Flintshire council has said: “To facilitate the works a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place between 08.30 – 17:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

Pontybodkin

Carriageway Resurfacing began today on the A5104 Corwen Road, Pontybodkin.

The work, between the junction to Leeswood and Rhyd Osber (starting on Monday 24 October) is expected to last for approximately 2 weeks.

“To facilitate the works a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place between 09.00 – 17:00 hours to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user. ”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.” The council has said.

Greenfield

Carriageway resurfacing will begin on the B5121 Greenfield Road, Greenfield, between the junction to School Lane and Basingwerk Terrace starting on Wednesday 26 October for approximately 1 week.

“To facilitate the works a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place between 09.00 – 17:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.” The council has said.

Pren Hill, Buckley

Carriageway resurfacing worth will take place on the A549 Pren Hill, Buckley.

The works will be undertaken over 2 weekends – Saturday 29 October and Sunday 30 October then Saturday 5 November and Sunday 6 November.

“To facilitate the works a road closure and diversion route will be in place between 08:00 and 18:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation, and the highway user.”

“During other stages of the works a road closure may be required which will be limited to off peak working hours. (09:30 – 15:00 hrs)”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

All timescales are “weather dependent” the council has said.

