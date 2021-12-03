Careers Wales opens doors to its new Queensferry centre for the first time

Careers Wales – the Welsh Government-backed jobs information and advice service – has opened the doors this week to a new Queensferry centre.

The Station Road-located centre will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 4.30pm for those seeking advice on all things careers and employability.

Careers Wales had previously occupied a large property in Shotton but despite paying an upfront lease the building became a high street eyesore after the office was closed.

It has since been rejuvenated and is now home to the popular ME Hair and Beauty salon.

The newly opened Queensferry centre includes one large meeting room and four interview rooms to ensure complete confidentiality and privacy during sessions.

There will be six careers advisers and two employability coaches on site who will offer advice from support on apprenticeships, upskilling through training or education, to complete career changes and redundancy support.

Currently, up to 48 people can be seen each week, however, Careers Wales is hoping to extend its opening hours to five days a week, which will see that upped to 80 being accommodated each week.

Mandy Ifans, head of employment advice at Careers Wales, said: “This new centre ensures that Careers Wales has a visible presence and designated office within the local authority and will help meet the careers and employability needs of people living in the area.

“We have designed the centre to be a dynamic and welcoming space to ensure our customers have the best experience possible. It is a very similar design to the centres in Cardiff, Carmarthen and Holyhead centre, which opened in September.

“We are in a prime location and at the heart of the community. The centre is easily accessible from the A494 as well Shotton and Hawarden Bridge train stations, which is ideal for local residents of Queensferry and the wider Deeside community.”

Careers Wales centres across Wales are open and ready to support you. Call 0800 028 4844 to book or visit Careers Wales’ contact page for more ways to get in touch.

