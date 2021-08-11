Caravans seized in joint Police and DVSA operation in Flintshire

Police seized a caravan today after it was found to have been stolen from South Yorkshire 14 years ago.

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit have been carrying out a joint operation with the Driver and Vehicle Standards targeting caravan safety in Flintshire.

A number of vehicles towing caravans were pulled over and checked at the weighbridge in Ewloe.

A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said:

“Officers took part in a joint operation with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency targeting caravan safety as well as identifying stolen caravans and motorhomes.”

“Several caravan owners were stopped and spoken to with some results including one caravan seized due to defective rear lights, stop lamps and inoperable indicators.”

“The owner didn’t co-operate with requests to fix these which resulted in its seizure.”

“One stolen caravan was located which had been stolen from South Yorkshire 14 years ago!”

“The driver also admitted to driving without insurance and not in accordance with his license. The vehicle was seized.”

“One caravan was issued with a prohibition due to a dangerous defect on a tyre. The tyre was changed roadside and allowed to continue their journey.”

If you have any information about stolen caravans or motorhomes it can be passed to North WalesPolice direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101