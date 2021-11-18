Cancer survivor and clinic owner launches fundraising drive for chemo patients on landmark birthday

A renowned skin clinician who survived breast cancer is marking her 40th birthday with an epic fundraising drive following a “rollercoaster journey” in life and business.

Award-winning aesthetic nurse Sara Cheeney – owner of Pure Perfection Clinic in Rossett, near Wrexham and Chester – will host a charity event in aid of breast cancer research this Friday (November 19) from 10am.

Having endured and overcome her own fight with the condition in her early thirties, the Llangollen mum-of-two has now been cancer free for five years.

Sara wants to give back to the community that supported her, notably during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She herself helped people throughout with free support and advice sessions to prevent skin damage due to self-isolation and rigorous hand washing and sanitising.

“Of course, 40 is a landmark personally, and I truly believe in the old saying that ‘life begins’ because I’ve been through so much, it’s been a rollercoaster journey,” said Sara, who is married to accountant Chris.

“When I was found to have breast cancer at 34 years old, I honestly didn’t believe I’d make it to this age, my whole world was turned upside down, but I did it with the care of so many amazing doctors and nurses.

“Most importantly it’s made me think about how lucky I am to have such a brilliant family and team around me at Pure Perfection, who have been incredible, especially throughout Covid.

“We were closed for a long time, and due the nature of what we do had to open and close several more times, but we have the most loyal clients who were with us all the way – I’ll never forget that.”

The business has again been nominated for Clinic of the Year at the Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards, taking place in December, having also been listed as one of only six Clinical Centres of Excellence by Maili, whose Swiss-developed hyaluronic acid fillers have been designed to reverse signs of ageing.

However, Sara’s number one priority in the run up to Christmas is raising as much money as she can for breast cancer research, particularly groups and services local to North Wales and the North West.

The Pure Perfection team will be joining forces with the Wrexham Maelor Hospital Shooting Star Unit to create STARting bags for patients undergoing chemotherapy, a care package to lift the spirits and support them during treatment.

“We will be holding a day of activities at the clinic, including coffee and cake, a raffle with top prizes to be won, and discounts and offers on treatment for patients, with all proceeds going to this worthwhile cause,” said Sara.

“I will also be hosting a 40th birthday party at The Berwyn Arms in Glyndyfrdwy this Saturday (November 20) with a James Bond Casino Royale theme and charity raffle, so that should also raise plenty of funds for our appeal.”

She added: “I went through endless bouts of chemotherapy and several surgeries while running the clinic and raising two children, so hopefully if anyone out there is struggling, they will use that as inspiration to keep fighting, to never give up.

“I stayed positive and now my life and Pure Perfection are in a wonderful place; cancer made me even more determined and focused, so I will do all I can to help others on that same journey.

“We hope to see people there on Friday, and if you can’t make it, please support our JustGiving page – thank you.”