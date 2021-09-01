Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons confirms Broughton will be site of first drive-thru in restaurant North Wales

Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons, has today announced that Broughton will be the location of its first drive-thru restaurant in North Wales.

Planning permission was approved for the site in June to turn a Carphone Warehouse store at Broughton Shopping Park into a drive-through restaurant.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson “After much speculation, the brand, famed for its signature coffee, delicious donuts and Canadian charm, has confirmed it will open its doors to the community later this year.”

The new Tim Hortons will span nearly 3,000 sq ft, and offer dine-in seating for up to 99 guests and an outside area for up to 28 people.

Set to create 50 jobs for the local community, the brand is offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles with impressive progression and training opportunities.

Opening this winter, “customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps.” A Tim Hortons spokesperson said.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K. commented: “This is our first Tim Hortons opening in North Wales and we are delighted to be bringing our restaurant to Broughton, as we have already experienced positive feedback from the community.”

The announcement forms part of the brand’s plan to create over 2000 jobs across the UK, bringing its restaurants to every major town and city by 2022.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow further in Wales, so watch this space for more new opening announcements.” Tim Hortons spokesperson said.

Tim Horton’s will be recruiting a variety of full and part time roles “we are looking forward to welcoming a number of new team members.”