New campaign highlights benefits of working in hospitality following staff shortages in Wales

A campaign to encourage more people to work in the tourism and hospitality industry has been launched by Visit Wales and the Welsh Government in response to nationwide staff shortages following the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of jobs are currently up for grabs in a sector that employs more than 157,000 people in Wales, including restaurants, pubs and hotels, amid increased customer demand from eased COVID-19 rules and more people choosing domestic holiday destinations this summer.

The call to arms focuses on highlighting the personal development opportunities, potential career paths, and tangible benefits on offer to people who could fill roles like front of house, chefs, waiters, housekeeping, as well as supervisory and management roles.

UK Hospitality Cymru Executive Director David Chapman said:

“Businesses are currently facing a severe staffing crisis as a bundle of post-Covid and post-Brexit issues impact simultaneously.”

“We are fully supportive of this awareness raising recruitment campaign and delighted that our members are featured as local champions.”

“This is one measure of several needed to help to get the message out there that this is a great industry in which to build a reliable, lifelong and fulfilling career.”

The campaign will be run in partnership with Working Wales.

Working Wales, delivered by Careers Wales, is the Welsh Government’s employability gateway for anyone aged 16 and over and provides a tailored, impartial and inclusive advice and coaching service, supporting access to employment and training to help further careers and improve wellbeing.

A dedicated team of over 130 careers advisers and employability coaches support young people aged 16-18 in learning and work, and adults requiring support through these changing and often difficult times.

Working Wales was launched in May 2019 and is funded by Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Advice on recruitment and work programmes, including apprenticeships, is available on the Skills Gateway.

For full details, visit the Working Wales website.