Significant failings in education system for children in Wales with ALN and disabilities

A significant number of children across Wales are being denied their right to an education.

A Senedd committee says children and young people with disabilities or additional learning needs are being let down by decision-makers at the most crucial time in their lives.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee heard from families who have been left exhausted from having to fight for the education and childcare their children are entitled to receive.

It now calls for the Welsh Government to respond to the five key conclusions and 32 recommendations from its year-long inquiry.

Buffy Williams MS, Chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee said:

“Through this inquiry, we heard from parents who were desperate for support, desperate for someone to listen to them. Many of the stories will stay with me forever.

“We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t take that and put forward the strongest possible case to the Welsh Government for what needs to change – that’s what we set out in this report. It’s the structure that’s letting them down, not individual teachers or childcare staff who do their best despite it.

“But this piece of work will not stop there. We will keep a very close eye on the actions that are taken and how they are making a difference on the ground for the rest of the Senedd term.

“We can’t fail our young people any more. You only get one chance at an education, and it should be the best chance.”

Equal access to schools and childcare

The Committee heard stark evidence from families struggling to access inclusive education and suitable childcare support.

Too many mainstream settings are not meeting the needs of children and young people, who are being treated as square pegs in round holes, with no adjustments being made to enable them to fully participate in school life, the report says .

In specialised settings the Committee saw lots of good practice of how children and young people are supported in ways that unlock their abilities and potential, but there is a need for more of that kind of provision.

Betsan Gower Gallagher, the mother of twin six-year-old girls with autism, gave evidence to the Committee about her experience. She said:

“This inquiry is so important to parents like me because my children are non-verbal, but this gives them a voice.

“My children have highly complex needs but it’s an endless battle to get the support that we’re entitled to. We have to fight and fight for even the basics, like an education.

“And there’s no childcare support in our area that can facilitate my children’s needs over summer – even activities that are advertised as inclusive don’t have the facilities to support us.

“We want to do the best for our children – they are so special and radiate joy and love – but we’re exhausted from the system working against us.”

The report, published today, makes 32 specific recommendations and five key conclusions:

Firstly, that a significant number of children and young people’s rights to an education as set out in Articles 28 and 29 of United Convention on the Rights of Child are currently being breached in Wales.

Secondly, that denying these rights can have a significant impact on their emotional and mental wellbeing and physical health – which leaves a permanent impact on their opportunities in life.

Thirdly, the report concluded that the impact of denying children their right to an education as well as opportunities for inclusive childcare can have an immeasurable impact on their family – especially parents, carers and siblings. Families who gave evidence to the committee said having to fight for basic rights had left a mark on their own health and ability to work.

The fourth conclusion was that the inconsistent provision means there’s a postcode lottery – especially for those accessing Welsh medium education and childcare. Where good provision exists, it is because of the determination of individuals, not a structural approach.

The report’s fifth conclusion is that the issue has many broad causes relating to attitudes to disability and difference generally – but there are a number of practical steps that can be put into action.