Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Jul 2022

Updated: Wed 27th Jul

Calls for road safety measures in Flintshire village following two serious accidents

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Calls have been made for road safety measures to be introduced in a Flintshire village following two serious accidents.

Both collisions took place in Glan-yr-afon, near Llanasa, in recent months, including one in April in which a motorcyclist is said to have suffered significant injuries.

Cllr Glyn Banks, who represents the Llanasa and Trelawnyd ward on Flintshire Council, said it was only the quick response from air ambulance medics which prevented the man from losing his leg.

Along with fellow local councillor Gina Maddison, Cllr Banks has now handed a petition signed by every resident in the village calling for traffic calming measures to be brought in.

Speaking at a full council meeting held yesterday (Tuesday, July 26), he said: “I’m passing on this petition on behalf of residents from Glan-yr-afon, which is right in the centre of our ward.

“There have been two serious accidents there lately. One of them almost resulted in a young man losing a leg, but for the speedy turnout from the air ambulance to get him some much-needed treatment.

“I’d like to thank Lee Shone from Flintshire’s Streetscene department who’s taking this issue really seriously.
“I believe that every adult in the whole village has signed this petition.”

The petition was handed to the council’s chair Mared Eastwood to be passed on to senior officers.

Cllr Banks said he had put forward several ideas to ease traffic concerns in the village, which is approached by four different roads leading downhill.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “What I’ve suggested, and I hope it’s taken on board, is to create a mini roundabout as it slows traffic right down as everyone has to give way.

“We also think the 30mph signs are in the wrong place at the moment as you’re already in the village by the time you see them so we want them to be moved.

“We need to do anything we can to slow traffic down and make it safer for people.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Call for Flintshire Council staff to return to office withdrawn over ‘disgraceful emails’

News

Zip World to launch world’s first underground golf site in North Wales

News

New research reveals majority of people in Wales now cutting back on essential items

News

Long delays on the M6 in Cheshire following serious collision

News

Healthcare union prepares for industrial action ballot over proposed pay increase

News

Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children, says Action Fraud

News

Nearly 1 in 2 people with cancer in Wales facing delays in vital treatments, warns leading charity

News

Train strikes: No trains running in North Wales today

News

110,000 workers missing from work as a result of long COVID at a cost of £1.5 billion a year in lost earnings

News





Read 387,439 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn