Call for UK Government to ‘step up’ with Levelling Up funding to make Racecourse dream a reality

Wrexham will be ready to host international football again once the Racecourse Ground redevelopment is complete, says Member of the Senedd Ken Skates.

The Clwyd South MS recently called for Wales matches to return to the world’s oldest international football stadium and welcomed a commitment from the Welsh Government to continue pressing the issue with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Now, after taking the matter to the top of Welsh football, he is ‘more optimistic than ever’.

“I was buoyed after being told in the Senedd by Welsh Government Trefnydd and Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths that the new chief executive of the FAW was very keen to see games played at the Racecourse,” said Mr Skates.

“I later raised the matter with Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, who said the FAW is exploring opportunities to host matches across Wales, including the north.

“After writing to FAW chief executive Noel Mooney and receiving a very positive response, I am more optimistic than ever that we will see international football in Wrexham again.”

Mr Skates said the FAW already has officials working with Wrexham Council, and believes the redevelopment of the Kop stand will help bring the ground up to the required standard.

He has previously highlighted the ‘huge amount’ of funding the Welsh Labour Government has committed to the Wrexham Gateway project, which is a joint venture with Wrexham Council and the UK Government and includes redeveloping the Kop.

Mr Skates is now calling on Westminster to deliver on its promise of levelling up funding to help see the project through to completion.

He said: “The Racecourse Ground is the world’s oldest international football stadium and has hosted more Wales internationals than any other ground. Many people in the north fondly remember watching Wales matches in Wrexham in years gone by.

“With the ongoing Wrexham Gateway project and the buzz around the town created by the new ownership of the football club and its success on and off the pitch, coupled with the UK City of Culture 2025 bid, many of us feel that now is an ideal time to look at bringing international football back to Wrexham on a regular basis.

“What we need now is to get the ground up to international standard. The Welsh Government has pumped millions of pounds into the Gateway project – we now need to the UK Government to step up too.”