Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Apr 2022

Updated: Wed 27th Apr

Call for UK Government to ‘step up’ with Levelling Up funding to make Racecourse dream a reality

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham will be ready to host international football again once the Racecourse Ground redevelopment is complete, says Member of the Senedd Ken Skates.

The Clwyd South MS recently called for Wales matches to return to the world’s oldest international football stadium and welcomed a commitment from the Welsh Government to continue pressing the issue with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Now, after taking the matter to the top of Welsh football, he is ‘more optimistic than ever’.

“I was buoyed after being told in the Senedd by Welsh Government Trefnydd and Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths that the new chief executive of the FAW was very keen to see games played at the Racecourse,” said Mr Skates.

“I later raised the matter with Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, who said the FAW is exploring opportunities to host matches across Wales, including the north.

“After writing to FAW chief executive Noel Mooney and receiving a very positive response, I am more optimistic than ever that we will see international football in Wrexham again.”

Mr Skates said the FAW already has officials working with Wrexham Council, and believes the redevelopment of the Kop stand will help bring the ground up to the required standard.

He has previously highlighted the ‘huge amount’ of funding the Welsh Labour Government has committed to the Wrexham Gateway project, which is a joint venture with Wrexham Council and the UK Government and includes redeveloping the Kop.

Mr Skates is now calling on Westminster to deliver on its promise of levelling up funding to help see the project through to completion.

He said: “The Racecourse Ground is the world’s oldest international football stadium and has hosted more Wales internationals than any other ground. Many people in the north fondly remember watching Wales matches in Wrexham in years gone by.

“With the ongoing Wrexham Gateway project and the buzz around the town created by the new ownership of the football club and its success on and off the pitch, coupled with the UK City of Culture 2025 bid, many of us feel that now is an ideal time to look at bringing international football back to Wrexham on a regular basis.

“What we need now is to get the ground up to international standard. The Welsh Government has pumped millions of pounds into the Gateway project – we now need to the UK Government to step up too.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police and wardens to patrol outside Deeside school after parking issues

News

Changes announced for hospital Covid testing in Wales

News

Hunt for Flintshire and Wrexham’s favourite community heroes begins

News

Endometriosis: pandemic backlog risks making it even harder for women to get help

News

Search for budding singers from Flintshire to perform with their musical idols

News

Lidl offering more than £22k to anyone who finds suitable site for new stores in two Flintshire locations

News

Health Minister: “It will take at least four years to return to pre pandemic levels of activity”

News

Impact of the pandemic on young children in Flintshire explored in student project

News

New Coleg Cambria programme to support bosses managing a remote or ‘hybrid’ workforce due to Covid-19 pandemic

News





Read 389,131 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn