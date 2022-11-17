Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Nov

Caffi Isa set to welcome Space frontman, Tommy Scott and Comedian Phil Chapman

Flintshire’s Caffi Isa is set to welcome Space frontman, Tommy Scott on Friday 25th November and Comedian Phil Chapman on Saturday 26th November.
The venue is in Mynydd Isa’s former library, and by day is a mild-mannered community cafe but by night becomes a swish, intimate venue, which is attracting top names from the music and comedy circuit to its events.
Tommy will be performing hits such as ‘Neighbourhood’, ‘Female of The Species’ and ‘The Ballad of Tom Jones’ and is looking forward to returning to North Wales after playing at B-Fest Wales in July.
“We loved the gig in Mold this summer, and I’m looking forward to playing in Caffi Isa for the first time”.

Phil Chapman

Phil Chapman is joined by Jacob Nussey and Clayton Jones and host Bobby Murdock. He says this is one of his favourite quirky venues, saying “If comedy was made illegal, we’d all have to hide in places like this to do it!”.
Tickets for both events are available at the cafe counter, or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/caffiisa for Tommy Scott and www.wegottickets.co.uk for the comedy nights.

