Busy night shift for South Flintshire police officers

It’s been a busy night shift for officers from South Flintshire Police.

They have dealt with a number of incidents overnight, including a suspected drink driver and arresting someone for alleged domestic violence.

Posting on social media, a South Flintshire Police spokesperson said: “Morning all. How was your night?”

“Here is a rundown of what Rota 4 have been dealing with on our night shift:”

“Male in Buckley arrested on suspicion of drink-drive following an intelligence-led stop on his vehicle (pictured above)).

“Male has been charged to court.”

“Suspicious incident in Mold where it transpires people had broken into an address. Investigation ongoing.”

“Two separate incidents in Buckley where suicidal males were threatening to harm themselves.”

“Both incidents were safely resolved with the assistance of our on-duty control room mental health practitioner.”

“Male arrested in Abermorddu on suspicion of domestic assault and awaiting interview in the morning.”

“Enquiries are also ongoing for a missing person from the Northop area.”

“Arrest attempts for a wanted male in Buckley followed by targeted patrols to prevent and deter further thefts.”