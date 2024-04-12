Busy 24 hours for North Flintshire Police with six arrested for various offences
North Flintshire neighbourhood policing team say they have had a ‘busy 24 hours.’
Officers have successfully carried out several arrests, including a long-sought-after individual linked to several alleged serious ‘domestic-related’ offences.
“The individual attempted to evade capture, engaging in what has been described as a game of ‘hide and seek’, but ultimately, ‘they failed’,” stated a North Flintshire officer.
The police also apprehended a prolific shoplifter who had been persistently targeting the Asda store in Queensferry for several weeks.
Officers arrested two individuals, one wanted on a recall to prison and the other on a ‘failure to appear’ warrant.
Additionally, two more people have been taken into custody today for alleged theft.Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News