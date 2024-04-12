Busy 24 hours for North Flintshire Police with six arrested for various offences

North Flintshire neighbourhood policing team say they have had a ‘busy 24 hours.’

Officers have successfully carried out several arrests, including a long-sought-after individual linked to several alleged serious ‘domestic-related’ offences.

“The individual attempted to evade capture, engaging in what has been described as a game of ‘hide and seek’, but ultimately, ‘they failed’,” stated a North Flintshire officer.

The police also apprehended a prolific shoplifter who had been persistently targeting the Asda store in Queensferry for several weeks.

Officers arrested two individuals, one wanted on a recall to prison and the other on a ‘failure to appear’ warrant.

Additionally, two more people have been taken into custody today for alleged theft.