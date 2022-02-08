“Busted” police seize two vehicles with false number plates in Deeside

Two vehicles fitted with false number plates have been seized by police in Deeside.

North Wales Police took possession of a dark coloured Ford Focus and white Ford Transit Connect this afternoon after they were discovered to have false plates.

The vehicles were spotted in the Sealand area by police, the owner said he fitted them with the false plates because he had no insurance or a licence

A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said: “Busted…two cars on false plates discovered in Sealand this afternoon (Tuesday) by PC Priamo and PC Bailey.”

“The driver decided to change the plates because he had no insurance or a licence…oh dear.”

“Driver to be dealt with. Vehicles seized.”