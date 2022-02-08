Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Feb 2022

“Busted” police seize two vehicles with false number plates in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two vehicles fitted with false number plates have been seized by police in Deeside.

North Wales Police took possession of a dark coloured Ford Focus and white Ford Transit Connect this afternoon after they were discovered to have false plates.

The vehicles were spotted in the Sealand area by police, the owner said he fitted them with the false plates because he had no insurance or a licence

A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said: “Busted…two cars on false plates discovered in Sealand this afternoon (Tuesday) by PC Priamo and PC Bailey.”

“The driver decided to change the plates because he had no insurance or a licence…oh dear.”

“Driver to be dealt with. Vehicles seized.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Call for Betsi Cadwaladr vascular services to go back into special measures

News

Flintshire: Rural police take part in joint operation investigating Raptor persecution and use of poisons

News

Face masks and covid passes set to be discussed as part of upcoming three weekly review

News

Safer Internet Day: NSPCC encouraging parents and carers to help children game safely online

News

Plant machinery and fuel thefts reported from Flintshire construction and agricultural yards

News

#FCCBeKindOnline: Flintshire Councillor pledge to carry on late dads work raising awareness of online abuse

News

Police release CCTV image of man they are seeking in relation to “sexual conduct offence in Queensferry”

News

Man and woman arrested in Flintshire following separate domestic abuse incidents

News

The lack of long Covid clinics in Wales is forcing people to pay for private medical care, says Plaid Cymru

News





Read 404,181 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn