Bulb becomes latest casualty of the ‘energy crisis’ – customers urged to ‘do nothing’

Bulb, the UK’s sixth largest energy supplier, has become the latest casualty of the ‘energy crisis’, which has already led to the collapse of around 20 smaller energy suppliers.

The company, with 1.7 million customers and a thousand employees, has entered administration resulting in the biggest energy supplier collapse caused by this crisis.

Whilst Bulb is the largest energy company to have collapsed, their customers join millions of customers who belonged to the 20 smaller UK suppliers which collapsed in the recent months amid rising energy prices, with these customers now having to be moved to new suppliers chosen by the government regulator Ofgem.

As a Bulb customer DO NOTHING

In terms of switching to other suppliers DO NOTHING (dont switch) https://t.co/StilccVZTX — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 22, 2021

WHAT HAPPENS NOW FOR BULB’S CUSTOMERS?

This will be a very concerning and stressful time for Bulb’s customers, with them relying on gas and electricity to heat their homes.

The good news for customers is that they are protected under Ofgem’s safety net, who will find a new supplier for customers so you don’t have to do much yourself.

IS MY SUPPLY AND CREDIT PROTECTED?

One thing we do know though is that all domestic customers are protected under Ofgem’s safety net, which means the energy supply for customers will continue and all outstanding credit balances of domestic customers will be protected and transferred to a new supplier.

WHO SUPPLIES ME NOW?

You are still being supplied by Bulb, but their administrations are in control. Customers will be contacted by a new supplier, who will be appointed by Ofgem.

So far, suppliers such as EDF and British Gas have taken on smaller energy firms’ customers. But, if no new supplier can be found special administrators will be contacted by Ofgem and the Government.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW

Ofgem’s current advice to customers in the meantime is to:

Not switch to another energy supplier until a new one has been appointed and you have been contacted by them in the following weeks

Take a meter reading ready for when your new supplier contacts you

This will make the process of transferring customers over to the chosen supplier, and paying back any outstanding credit balances, as smooth as possible.

WHAT HAPPENS TO BULB’S EMPLOYEES?

The news of Bulb’s collapse will be deeply concerning to those employed by Bulb. Kevin Mountford, co-founder of Raisin UK, provides this advice to people worried about redundancy.

Read up on your rights, especially when it comes to redundancy pay and settlements.

Look at your existing debts. Do you have outstanding balances on credit cards that you can pay off now? It may be wise to settle these whilst you can be sure on your current income.

Look at your monthly outgoings, is there anything you could negotiate a payment holiday for? This may help whilst you plan your next move in the short-term.

Prepare your CV and think about your future career options. If it seems like your job role is definitely at risk, start to think about other options and reach out to people who may be able to assist in your job search.

TOP TIPS FOR GETTING THE BEST ENERGY DEAL

When you are moved to a new plan with a new company, your energy price may change. But, the good news is that you will not be charged exit fees.

Once the transfer has fully completed to your new supplier, you can then get shopping to find a new supplier to suit you.

Kevin Mountford, CEO of Raisin UK, offers these tips to customers who are trying to get the best deal for themselves (and their wallets):