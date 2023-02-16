Buckley: Police ‘zero tolerance’ warning to anyone caught riding off-road bikes antisocially

Police say they are receiving an increasing number of reports about off-road bikes being used in the Buckley area, causing concerns for local residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers have warned they will take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach with anyone caught riding off-road bikes antisocially. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Authorities have reminded the public that riding off-road bikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority is illegal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a post on social media, South Flintshire Police stated: “It is against the law to ride off-road bikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority and we will take a zero tolerance approach to anyone doing so.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Advice & information on anti-social behaviour involving vehicles can be found here https://orlo.uk/jGZUe ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

