Buckley: Former butcher’s shop and abattoir could be transformed into four flats

A former butcher’s shop and abattoir in Buckley could be transformed into four flats under new plans which have been put forward.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council seeking permission to convert the two properties on Chester Road, near the town centre.

A total of four one-bedroom flats would be created in the empty buildings under the proposals by Graham Atkinson.

If approved, it would result in the demolition of a number of structures on the site, including a disused storage facility.

Other parts of the properties would be either refurbished or extended to provide living accommodation.

A design and access statement entered with the local authority on Mr Atkinson’s behalf states: “The applicant aims to maximise the potential of the site at Chester Road to provide good quality housing in Buckley through the conversion of these two existing structures into living accommodation.

“This scheme comprises the conversion and refurbishment of both the shop and abattoir buildings.

“(This is) along with a first-floor extension to the existing single-storey store attached to the butchers’ shop and a two-storey link structure which will be vital to provide first-floor access.

“The scheme comprises two ground floor flats, envisioned to benefit from level access and two first floor flats.”

The statement adds: “Each flat has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open plan or semi-open-plan kitchen and living accommodation.

“Both ground floor flats will benefit from their own private access, whilst the first-floor flats are proposed to be accessed from a shared entrance lobby, meaning that the maximum usable floor areas of the existing buildings can be utilised for living accommodation.”

Access to the site is currently provided via a gated driveway located between the former butcher’s shop and a neighbouring cottage.

The proposals would see this entrance closed off, with a new access point to be created from Church Road.

A total of six parking spaces would be provided under the plans, including one at the front of the site and five at the back, along with new pedestrian footpaths.

Comments on the application are currently being invited via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter