Buckley: Concerns raised with Deeside MS over “dangerous driving” after new 20mph speed limits introduced

As new 20mph speed limits in Buckley and surrounding areas continue to cause an uproar, Alyn and Deeside’s Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has said he is sharing residents’ concerns with relevant authorities including the police.

New 20mph speed limits came into force on Monday, 28 February, in Buckley, Drury, Burntwood, Alltami, New Brighton, Mynydd Isa, and Bryn Baal.

Flintshire has been picked as a Welsh Government for the pilot area for the speed reduction scheme

The move followed an “extensive period of informal consultations with the local communities as well as the undertaking of the required statutory consultation.” Flintshire Council said.

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said: “Making 20mph the default speed limit on busy pedestrian streets and in residential areas across Wales will help to reduce accidents, and save lives.”

Residents have claimed the wrong roads are being targeted and that many drivers are choosing to ignore the limit, making it dangerous for those sticking to the 20mph limit.

Posting a comment on the Buckley Residents Facebook page, Leona Gudger said Liverpool Road is now a lot more dangerous “as people who do not stick to the speed limits are now overtaking cars that are sticking to the 20mph limit”

She said the new speed limit was implemented to increase road safety and encourage the use of alternative transport, “however, I have already witnessed in the short timeframe that this speed limit has been implemented, dangerous driving and an increase of congestion of traffic.”

Discussions with the council

Welsh Parliament member Jack Sargeant said today he has been holding discussions with Flintshire Council (FCC) to “establish how the changes in speed limit came to be implemented in Buckley.”

Jack said the Welsh Government invited local authorities to apply to take part in pilot schemes of blanket 20mph speed limits to gather data.

“FCC put in a bid to Welsh Government which asked for Buckley to be part of the trial.”

“The bid was supported by a working group of Buckley town and county councillors.” He said.

Jack said the council “then carried out an informal online consultation in March and April 2021.”

“Residents were invited to view proposed scheme drawings and share their opinion on the proposal for speed limits to be changed from 30mph to 20mph.”

“An extended statutory consultation began on 15 October 2021 which was advertised online and in local press and remained open for 4 weeks.”

He said: “All those involved with the bid to bring the 20mph pilot to Buckley were informed of this statutory consultation, including Buckley town and county elected members.”

“All roads involved in the trial were named in this stage of the consultation.”

“The statutory consultation is an opportunity for residents who do not agree with proposed changes in speed limit to submit an objection.”

“Although I was not a part of this process, I shared the details of the Council’s consultation on my Facebook page, so that residents could have their say.” Jack said.

Only one formal objection

FCC told Jack Sargeant, “just one person formally objected and so went ahead with the scheme via a Traffic Regulation Order.”

“As your Member of the Senedd, I was not involved in the decision-making process which led to speed changes being introduced in Buckley.” He said.

“I am however collating and sharing your concerns with Buckley Town Council, members of the working group, Flintshire County Council who submitted the bid to become part of the 20mph scheme, as well as Welsh Government who provided the funding.”

“I have received a lot of communication from residents of the town expressing concerns over dangerous driving in the area.”

“This is clearly a matter for the police, and nobody should be driving in such a reckless manner under any circumstances.” He said.

Jack added: “I will therefore be passing these concerns over to North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and Chief Constable of North Wales Police Carl Foulkes, asking for more enforcement to be in place to tackle dangerous driving.”