Buckley: Alyn & Deeside MP set to host funding workshop for local good causes

The National Lottery Community Fund and Mark Tami MP are holding a funding Workshop for community groups and charities to find out more about how to apply for funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the 30th of June 2023, The National Lottery Community Fund and Mark Tami MP will hold a funding workshop at Buckley Cross Methodist Church, 10:00am ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will give communities more information about applying for a National Lottery grant and how the Fund is supporting communities with the pressures of cost-of-living. Funding Officer will be on hand and they are particular keen to speak to community groups who have never applied for a National Lottery grant before. The event’s aim is to provide valuable advice and information to organisations in Alyn and Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will go into detail about the various funding programmes that The National Lottery Community Fund has to offer and the funding criteria and application process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Just since February, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £34,473 across five good causes in Alyn and Deeside,” said Mark Tami MP. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’ve visited some of them and seen the difference that their projects are making in our communities. That’s why I’m hosting this workshop in order to raise awareness of the type of funding available, and to share tips on how to get the most out of each grant application. I urge all local charities to register for the event.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, is available through two main programmes called National Lottery Awards for All and People and Places programmes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Lottery Awards for All awards up to £10,000 for a range of community projects, including projects that are responding to the cost-of-living. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

People and Places awards up to £500,000 for communities to work together to make positive longer-term impacts on the things that matter to them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over £40 million to charities and communities across Wales who are changing lives and National Lottery players raise £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you wish to attend the event or want more information, please contact rhun.dafydd@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more about The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk/wales ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

