Bryn Deva: Connah’s Quay primary school shines in latest Estyn inspection

A Connah’s Quay primary school has received commendable remarks in its latest inspection by Estyn, His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales.

Conducted in January, the report underlines Ysgol Bryn Deva’s commitment to ‘developing hearts and minds,’ which resonates through all aspects of school life.

Under the effective leadership of the headteacher, who took the helm on January 1, 2022, the school has cultivated a culture of care and support tailored to its diverse community.

With 306 pupils on roll, including 40 nursery pupils and a significant percentage identified as having additional learning needs, the school has been praised by Estyn for its inclusive approach and its capacity to provide bespoke support.

Estyn found that pupils at the school excel particularly in developing literacy skills, with innovative teaching methods enabling them to engage deeply with their learning.

However, the report does recommend further opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy and digital skills across the curriculum.

The school’s curriculum, reflective of the principles of Curriculum for Wales, is broad and balanced, effectively enriching pupils’ learning experiences.

Furthermore, Bryn Deva’s provision for personal and social education is notable, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of well-being among pupils.

Leadership and management are identified as strengths, with senior leaders and governors possessing a clear and strategic understanding of the school’s priorities and areas for improvement.

This collective leadership has fostered a positive learning environment where staff feel valued and professional development is keenly supported.

The report states: “The headteacher and senior leaders pay diligent attention to local and national priorities.”

“They collaborate well to identify realistic targets for improvement.”

“The school is a happy, caring and inclusive community. Staff manage behaviour positively and most pupils behave well in classes and as they move around the school.

“Staff ensure that helping pupils to develop their social and moral understanding is a high priority.”

It says: “Staff show care, respect and kindness to pupils and to each other.”

“There are effective processes in place to improve pupil attendance.”

“Senior leaders and parents work together well to positively promote regular attendance and, as a result, pupils value attending Ysgol Bryn Deva.”

“Staff know their pupils well and respond positively to their emotional needs.”

The report says: “Staff know pupils well and ensure they tailor support to meet all pupils’ needs, including the needs of vulnerable pupils effectively.”

“Dedicated and experienced staff ensure that they provide bespoke support for individuals.”

“Leaders, including governors, have a clear understanding of the strengths of the school.”

“Through robust self-evaluation systems, they know their school well, prioritising key areas for school improvement while remaining focused on developing each pupil as an individual.”

Inspectors have said the school’s support for pupils with additional learning needs “is a strength.”

“The additional learning needs co-ordinator (ALNCo) works with teachers to ensure that there is swift identification and bespoke provision to meet the individual needs of pupils.”

Inspectors said governance is robust, with governors actively engaged in monitoring and supporting the school’s strategic direction.

The inspection reports also notes the financial management at the school is efficient, ensuring resources are optimally allocated to support improvement priorities, including the advancement of outdoor learning facilities.