Broughton Shopping Park will host its first artisan market this weekend (14th May), showcasing some of the finest local food, drink and crafts.

Visitors will be able to browse a number of stalls being run by over ten local businesses, offering everything from handmade crafts and food, including cakes, meats, jams and chutney, to jewellery and bespoke gifts made from wood and fabric.

Organised in partnership with Hospice of the Good Shepherd, which provides free palliative care for more than 1,500 people across Deeside, Chester and Cheshire every year, vendors’ pitch fees have already helped to raise over £500 for the local charity.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers to our first Artisan Market at Broughton this Saturday.”

“The event will not only give small local businesses the opportunity to showcase their wonderful products to new customers, but also raise money for Hospice of the Good Shepherd whose services play a vital role in our local communities.”

Samantha Eastwood, community and events fundraiser at Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “We rely heavily on support from our local community, and this venture will hopefully support our community back.”

“We hold many events throughout the year to help raise over £3 million that’s required to keep the Hospice running, and when people and businesses hold their own event to support us, we offer as much help as possible.”

“Our patients are from West Cheshire and Deeside areas, so I hope to see many of our supporters there on Saturday”

The artisan market will be held in the car parking area between Tesco and Boots from 10am to 5pm this Saturday (14th May).

A full list of the stalls so far is below, with more set to be confirmed ahead of the weekend:

-Happy Hedgehogs – jams and chutneys

-Great British Bakehouse – cakes

-The Little Fudge Box – fudge

-Tony Doyle’s Butcher – a selection of fresh meats

-Grey Star Jewellery – handmade sterling silver bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces

-Willow & Ash Creative Crafts – handmade fabric cushions

-Crafty Coyote – bespoke wooden items, gifts and homeware

-A Stitch in Time – fabric gifts