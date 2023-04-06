Broughton Shopping Park opening times for the Easter weekend 2023

Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its opening times for the Easter weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From Friday 7th – Monday 10th April, the centre’s shopping hours will be: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Good Friday – 7th April: 9am to 6pm

Easter Saturday – 8th April: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday – 9th April: Most stores will be closed, but some stores along with our restaurants and leisure operators will be open. Customers should check with individual retailers before travelling.

Easter Monday – 10th April: 9am to 6pm ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Food and leisure venues open later each day and individual store times may vary. It is recommended to check with individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Broughton is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants, including H&M, Footasylum, Nando’s and PizzaExpress, as well as a Cineworld. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more information visit: https://broughtonshopping.co.uk/. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News