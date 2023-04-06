Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Apr 2023

Broughton Shopping Park opening times for the Easter weekend 2023

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its opening times for the Easter weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From Friday 7th – Monday 10th April, the centre’s shopping hours will be: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Good Friday – 7th April: 9am to 6pm
Easter Saturday – 8th April: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday – 9th April: Most stores will be closed, but some stores along with our restaurants and leisure operators will be open. Customers should check with individual retailers before travelling.
Easter Monday – 10th April: 9am to 6pm ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Food and leisure venues open later each day and individual store times may vary. It is recommended to check with individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Broughton is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants, including H&M, Footasylum, Nando’s and PizzaExpress, as well as a Cineworld. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more information visit: https://broughtonshopping.co.uk/. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


