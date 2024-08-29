Broughton: Engineers’ chance meeting sparks WattShop’s Olympic success

In 2013, two young engineers, by chance, joined the Oxford Brookes University Cycling Club after getting injured. This decision would eventually connect them with AMRC Cymru in Broughton.

Mike Booker left the rowing club and Dan Bigham left the triathlon team. Both were studying motorsport engineering and enjoyed the parallels of cycling with engineering – optimising equipment and human performance to achieve higher performance. After graduating, the two stayed in touch, in some way or another.

In an effort to make enough income to support his professional athletic career, in 2016 Dan founded WattShop, a high-performance cycling equipment company, beginning by creating carbon fibre armrests, and other parts that could be produced on a limited budget.

Mike Booker, then working at a product design consultancy firm in North Wales, had begun making his own products in his spare time, after spotting a gap in the market. With an initial idea of a light on a handlebar to replace the computer on a time trial bike, Mike created a ‘traffic light’ style display, enabling cyclists to see their power output while still viewing the road ahead. After seeing his capability in product development and bringing products to market, Dan brought Mike on as a product designer at WattShop.

[Mike Booker, head of innovation at the University of Sheffield AMRC Cymru in Broughton. Credit: AMRC]

Now head of innovation at the University of Sheffield AMRC Cymru, based in Broughton and part of the national High Value Manufacturing Catapult network of research centres, Mike is still finding the time to design outside of his day job.

After targeting the Olympics in 2020, delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic, WattShop created the Cratus crank. Named after the Greek god of power, the idea was to create a stiffer crank with a narrow Q-factor, the distance between the outside of one crank arm and the other – the closer a cyclist’s feet in a race, the more aerodynamic they are.

In November 2019, after a sudden change in UCI regulations meant Dan needed to quickly redesign a state-of-the-art interface plate – in under two weeks – team partner Meggitt knew exactly who to turn to.

“One of our team partners, Meggitt, are a tier two member of the AMRC,” said Dan. “When we reached out to Meggitt with this project they went straight to the AMRC, knowing just how capable they are at executing unique manufacturing projects to a tight timescale.”

WattShop’s Anemoi extensions, named for the Greek gods of wind, were released for 2021, and travelled to Tokyo with Team Denmark, who went on to win the silver medal in Team Pursuit. The extensions, an aerodynamic track and time trial bike accessory, put the rider in the optimal aerodynamic position for their event, whilst retaining stiffness and handling. However, able-bodied solutions aren’t always optimal for Paralympic bikes – Mike and WattShop also did adaptive work with the Team GB Paralympics team to create bespoke components for individual athletes.

[Dan Bigham, founder of WattShop, during his world hour record attempt in 2022. Credit: El Toro Media]

After the Tokyo games, WattShop took a breath to look towards 2024. As Dan continued to balance engineering and cycling, breaking the UK Men’s hour record in 2021, previously held by Sir Bradley Wiggins, and the world hour record soon after in 2022, all whilst using WattShop equipment, Mike looked towards the future of cycling engineering. Dan’s world record was broken by Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna in 2022, who improved on the ‘best human effort’ mark previously held by Chris Boardman since 1996, also using WattShop parts. As Mike recalls: “That generated a lot of interest”.

The Anemoi Mk2, a new version of the existing extension, was released last year – just in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining the Cratus Crank, which made its Olympic debut. In the Paris games, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Great Britain and the USA cycling teams, across Track and Time Trial, all used WattShop parts.

Dan hopes that WattShop’s work can show the impact engineering can have on sport, at the highest level: “For WattShop components to pick up multiple Olympic medals and records across different nations is a dream for the WattShop team. Although for me it was a nightmare racing against my own equipment, knowing how fast it is!”

[Dan Bigham’s bike used in his world hour record attempt in 2022, using WattShop parts. Credit: El Toro Media]

After Australia grabbed Gold in the Men’s Team Pursuit using the Cratus Crank, and Great Britain won silver using the Anemoi Delta extensions, this put WattShop on two of the three podium slots. It also put them on the bikes behind UK records, world records, and Olympic Gold. As Mike pointed out: “There’s not much higher we can get than that.” But, with China, France and Great Britain’s Paralympic teams all using WattShop parts, there’s still chance for a full-sweep of the podium later this month.

Much like the AMRC’s philosophy that any progression in manufacturing is a progression for all, Mike has the same unbiased mindset: “The goal is to advance cycling as a sport. I want to see cyclists increase their performance, no matter who they are.”