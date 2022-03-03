Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 3rd Mar

Broughton bound Airbus Beluga diverts to Birmingham after declaring emergency

Update: Airbus has issued a statement:

“The crew of Beluga #4 reported a technical issue with the aircraft, so followed standard procedure and diverted to Birmingham, where they landed safely.”

“The aircraft will remain at the airport while technicians are dispatched.”

Update: Beluga 4 has landed at Birmingham Airport, several fire tenders were on standby for the landing and followed the aircraft along the runway after touching down.

Earlier report: A Broughton bound Airbus Beluga has diverted after declaring an emergency.

Beluga No4 declared an emergency via squawk 7700 north of Birmingham.

The transporter was due to land at Hawarden airport at 1.16pm having departed Madrid earlier.

More to follow.

 

 

 



