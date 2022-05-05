Broughton: Airbus confirms A320 production ramp up to 75 a year from 2025

Airbus has confirmed plans to increase the A320 production rate to 75 per year from 2025 bringing a boost to Broughton’s wing making plant.

The current monthly rate is of about 50 for narrow-body planes, that will increase up to 65 jets by the middle of 2023.

“This production increase will benefit the entire global industrial value chain.”

“Airbus will meet the higher production rates by increasing capacity at its existing industrial sites and growing the industrial footprint in Mobile, US, while investing to ensure that all commercial aircraft assembly sites are A321-capable.” The planemaker said.

Announcing their Quarter 1 results on Wedneday, Airbus said “Commercial aircraft production for the A320 Family is progressing towards a monthly rate of 65 aircraft by summer 2023, in a complex environment.”

“Following an analysis of global customer demand as well as an assessment of the industrial ecosystem’s readiness, the Company is now working with its suppliers and partners to enable monthly production rates of 75 in 2025.”

“This production increase will benefit the entire global industrial value chain.”

“Airbus will meet the higher production rates by increasing capacity at its existing industrial sites and growing the industrial footprint in Mobile, US, while investing to ensure that all commercial aircraft assembly sites are A321-capable.”

Airbus has forecast for at least 720 jets deliveries this year, even as the war in Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China make building and operating aircraft more challenging.

“Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking beyond 2022, we see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 Family.”

“As a result we are now working with our industry partners to increase A320 Family production rates further to 75 aircraft a month in 2025. This ramp-up will benefit the aerospace industry’s global value chain.”