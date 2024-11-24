Broadcaster Jason Mohammad partners with Working Wales to inspire career changes

Broadcaster Jason Mohammad is urging people in Wales to embrace change and consider new career paths through the free career review service offered by Working Wales.

The initiative, funded by the Welsh Government, aims to support individuals seeking to transition to new roles, upskill, or re-enter the workforce.

Jason, who has navigated multiple roles in media and education, is passionate about showing others that it’s never too late to make a career shift.

“Changing roles can be intimidating, but it’s also an exciting opportunity to grow and discover new passions,” Jason said. “I’m thrilled to join this campaign with Working Wales to prove that skills are transferable and age is no barrier to success.”

Career Reviews: A Fresh Start for All Ages

Working Wales provides tailored, one-on-one advice for individuals in Wales who may feel stuck in their current jobs, face redundancy, or want to return to work after a career break.

The free service connects individuals with expert advisers who help identify strengths, explore new opportunities, and access training programs to update skills.

Ian Powell, a former nurse made redundant after 20 years, credits the career review process for his smooth transition into a new role.

“The adviser really listened to me and helped me identify a new career that matched my skills and passion,” said Ian, 55.

“Age doesn’t matter as long as you’re willing to learn. This process gave me the confidence and tools to move forward.”

Encouragement from Personal Experience

Jason Mohammad’s career trajectory exemplifies the value of transferable skills.

From presenting and reporting in both news and sports to mentoring young talent, he’s continually adapted to new challenges.

“Going into education was daunting at first, but I discovered that my existing skills were valuable in a coaching role,”

Jason shared. “I want others to know they can take on a new challenge at any age, with the right support.”

Support for Everyone

The Working Wales campaign particularly encourages individuals nearing retirement, those facing redundancy, and people returning to work after a career break to take advantage of its services.

By offering free, accessible support, the programme ensures no one has to navigate career transitions alone. Career reviews are designed to:

Identify skills and passions.

Explore career paths and opportunities.

Connect individuals with online courses and training programs.

“If you’ve been thinking about changing careers but don’t know where to start, Working Wales is here to help,”

Jason said. “This campaign is all about empowering you to take action, no matter your age.”

How to Get Started

You can access a range of free support, including career reviews, from careers advisers and employability coaches at Working Wales.