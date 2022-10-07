Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer

Britain’s leading televised cycle race series will come to North Wales for the first-time next summer as Wrexham is the first confirmed venue for the 2023 Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series.

The Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series features Britain’s best male and female riders competing in a unique, team-based race format as part of a full day of sporting and community-focused activities. Wrexham as a new city, fits with aspirations for the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series to include more city centre events in its 2023 calendar.

Cllr Nigel Williams Portfolio holder for Economy and Regeneration at Wrexham Council, said; “This is a great opportunity for Wrexham to see the best cyclists racing in the city centre and to use the street circuit as a base to build involvement on cycling as a sport, as a healthy lifestyle and for active travel.”

Wrexham becomes only the second Welsh venue to have hosted a round of the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series since its inception in 2009, with Aberystwyth having hosted the series on seven occasions.

We previously hosted a stage finish of the Tour of Britain in September 2015, and a stage start of last year’s Women’s Tour.

Mick Bennett, Race Director for the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series said “We are pleased to making our first announcement of a Tour Series venue for 2023 this early and are very excited to be bringing the series to North Wales and Wrexham for the first time. Between now and May we will be working with Wrexham Council, Welsh Cycling, and other stakeholders to make for the best possible event that inspires people to get on their bikes.”

Further details of the Wrexham round of the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series and the date for the event will be announced in the coming months.

Commenting on the announcement, Anne Adams-King, Chief Executive of Welsh Cycling said “We are delighted that Wales will once again host the Tour Series, after hosting stage four of the Women’s Tour in 2022. Our mission is to inspire Wales to Cycle and working with partners to create opportunities for our communities to watch some of the World’s best cyclists on the competitive stage is important to this mission.”

“We hope that this event will once again showcase how exciting bike racing is to the whole of Wales and act as a catalyst to increased participation in our sport. It is also great to be the first host venue confirmed, demonstrating Wales’ commitment to bringing major events to our beautiful country.”

The announcement comes as Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series organisers SweetSpot work with Fusion Media, a PR and marketing agency specialising in endurance sport and active travel, on overseeing the re-launch of the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series events for 2023.

More news about the 2023 Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series, including the dates and venues, will be announced in the coming months.

