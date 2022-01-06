Bow-zat?! North Wales rescue dogs star alongside cricket-loving canines from Australia in Ashes video

The RSPCA has teamed-up with friends at RSPCA Western Australia to produce the pun-filled video, which shows rescue dogs from the UK and Australia going paw to paw for the famous urn.

Dogs adopt personas like Joe Rrrroof, Pat MyTummins and Chris Woakies to feature in the video – launched as the human edition of the Ashes series takes place Down Under, with the touring England and Wales side playing five Test matches against Australia.

Footage shows animal rescue staff and dogs playing cricket – more than 9,000 miles apart; demonstrating the strength of the RSPCA brand the world over, and the continuing need to find loving new homes for rescue animals in England, Wales and Australia.

Pooches leap to catch balls, chase after shots and even pick up a dog-of-the-match award in the heartwarming new video.

The commentary is provided by Mandurah radio announcer, Peter Rowe, who channelled some cricket commentators from years gone by.

RSPCA inspector Jo Bowling said: “It’s fantastic to see so many rescue dogs and RSPCA rescuers getting into the spirit of the Ashes series – and we’re proud to showcase some of the loving canines looking for a second chance of happiness in this uplifting, fun-filled video.”

“While the first three Test matches weren’t great from an England perspective, we think all the furry friends who took part in the RSPCA Ashes deserve a medal.”

“We’re sure they’re ready to bowl over prospective new owners, before crossing the boundary to a new forever home!”

“SPCAs across the world do such amazing work for animal welfare – so it’s also been great to work so closely with our friends at RSPCA Western Australia to make this video; in what is a reminder of the strength of the RSPCA brand the whole world over.”

“We know many more dogs, just like those in this video, will need our help throughout the winter.

The RSPCA in England and Wales received 51,000 calls in December 2020, that’s one call every minute – and we’re asking people to Join the Rescue to help bring animals to safety this winter.”

Dogs featured in the video include Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) Alfie, who is a two-year-old black and tan dog currently searching for his new forever home. Alfie loves to play and is keen to learn new commands and games – so was perfect for a call-up to the RSPCA Ashes series!

He is searching for a home without young children, cats or other small furry animals – and, ideally, to join a new family with some experience with dogs, though this is not essential.

Alfie is fantastic with other dogs. Anyone interested in adopting Alfie can find out more information on the RSPCA’s Find a Pet website.

Other cricket-loving pooches who play a starring role include West Highland White Terrier Toby, who was recently rehomed to a couple in Scotland; and Pointer cross Lab Finlay, who is currently with foster carers, as he builds up muscle and gains weight.

Chris Butler, animal centre supervisor at the Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre, who also stars in the video, added: “It was great fun to dust off my cricket bat, and play alongside some amazing rescue dogs in the first RSPCA Ashes!”

“We’ve already said farewell to some of our cricketing stars – as Toby settles into a new home in Scotland, and Finlay builds up strength with fosterers.”

“But fun-loving Alfie is still looking for a new home – and a first taste of home comforts, after being left to roam in a yard with his previous owner. We’d love to find Alfie a new home before the Ashes series is finished, so we’d urge anyone interested to find out more and get in touch.”

“The RSPCA Ashes is a timely reminder of just how amazing rescue dogs are – and we continue to remind anyone looking to add a canine companion to their family, that there’s countless dogs – including many here at Bryn-Y-Maen – looking for their second innings of happiness in a new home!”

RSPCA WA’s Executive Manager of Media, Marketing and PR, Louise Rowe added: “We thought this video was a great way to join in the Ashes fever gripping the nations and show how much better a backyard cricket match can be with an adopted furry friend.”

“Between the UK and Australia, the RSPCA takes in over 150,000 abandoned, abused and neglected animals every year.”

“It’s heartbreaking that their worth and talents have been overlooked; we think they would all make a fantastic addition to any family team and should be considered for selection.”

Rescue dogs in the care of the RSPCA available for rehoming can be found online.