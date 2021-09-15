Covid booster jabs – Health board in North Wales says “be patient” you’ll be contacted “when it’s your turn”

Booster of the coronavirus vaccine will be offered to the over 50s this winter following approval by medical advisors.

Those who live in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, will be offered an extra Covis jab.

People in clinically extremely vulnerable groups will also be eligible for an additional dose.

The health board in North Wales has said it has been planning for the COVID-19 booster programme for “some time, and we will begin sending invitations to the eligible population in the coming days.”

The health board has also confirmed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be the only jab offered.

Gill Harris – Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said:

“In line with JCVI guidance, we will invite those eligible for a booster jab based on the same priority order as the first phase, provided at least six months have passed since their second dose.”

“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered, irrespective of which vaccine those eligible have previously received.”

“Booster vaccines will be administered using a mix of primary care teams and vaccination centres.”

“We ask those who are eligible to please be patient and remember that there is no need to contact us to book an appointment.”

“You will be contacted directly when it is your turn.”

“It will not be standard practice to give the Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines at the same time, but there may be a small number of cases where timing and logistics allow us to do this.”

“As most younger adults will only receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose in late summer, the benefits of booster vaccination in this group will be considered at a later time, by the JCVI, when more information is available.”

The JCVI recommends that the following individuals should be offered a third dose COVID-19 booster vaccine, if a minimum of six months have passed since their second dose: