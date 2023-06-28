BMA Cymru: 80% of GPs voice patient safety concerns amid deepening crisis in Wales

More than 80% of general practitioners (GPs) in Wales have voiced concerns about patient safety as the crisis in general practice deepens. A survey conducted by the doctor’s union, BMA Cymru Wales, highlights the challenges faced by GPs, including excessive workloads, diminishing workforce, and growing demands on the healthcare system. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The findings are part of a report released by the union as part of its ‘Save Our Surgeries’ campaign, which will be launched in the Senedd today. The campaign seeks urgent support from the Welsh Government to rescue general practice from its current state. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report sheds light on the extent of the crisis in general practice, revealing a deficit of 664 GPs compared to other OECD countries. Over the past decade, 84 surgeries have closed, and health boards have overspent nearly £11 million on managed practices. These statistics underscore the severity of the situation and the urgent need for action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result of the crisis, there has been an 18% decrease in the number of available surgeries, while GPs are shouldering an unsustainable 32% increase in the number of patients they see. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the ‘Save Our Surgeries’ report, there are currently only 2,324 GPs in Wales, with just 1,445 working full-time. Alarmingly, more than a quarter (26.6%) of GPs are planning to leave the profession in the near future, as revealed by the latest survey conducted by the BMA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Gareth Oelmann, Chair of BMA Cymru Wales GP Committee, emphasises the urgency of the situation, stating, “Today is a defining moment for general practice in Wales, a final plea to those in power to listen to our grave concerns and to step in and save the service from collapse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recent activity data shows the immense pressure faced by GP surgeries. In the last year alone, they received a staggering 27 million phone calls, offered 19 million appointments, made 1.3 million referrals to secondary care, and issued 56 million prescription items, all within a population of just 3 million. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The crisis in general practice is primarily rooted in long-standing underinvestment. GPs across Wales have struggled to recruit permanent staff, leading to extreme burnout among healthcare professionals. The situation has resulted in an increasing number of surgeries being forced to close their doors, leaving thousands of patients in need of alternative treatment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘Save Our Surgeries’ campaign launched by BMA Cymru Wales calls on the Welsh Government to provide a rescue package to support GPs and their patients. With adequate support, general practice can thrive once again, ensuring the crucial role of family doctors in the care of future generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to the crisis, the BMA Cymru Wales’ GP committee has put forward urgent requests to the Welsh Government. These include committing to proper funding for general practice by restoring the proportion of the NHS Wales budget spent on it to the historic level of 8.7% within three years, with a further aim to increase it to around 11% within the next five years. Additionally, they call for investment in the workforce of general practice to implement a national standard for the maximum number of patients GPs can handle in a day, ensuring safe and high-quality service delivery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ The committee also emphasizes the need for a comprehensive workforce strategy to address the training, recruitment, and retention of enough GPs in Wales to align with the average number of GPs per 1000 people in other OECD countries. This strategy must place a renewed focus on retaining existing GPs and addressing the underlying issues that push them out of the profession. Furthermore, they advocate for the development of a long-term strategy to enhance the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of healthcare staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ Dr Gareth Oelmann, Chair of the BMA Cymru Wales GP Committee, warns that urgent action is necessary to address the workload, workforce, and well-being challenges, as the future of the service is at risk. Given the essential nature of their work, the crisis in general practice should be a concern for everyone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ The Welsh Government now faces mounting pressure to respond to the calls for action from GPs and to address the critical issues affecting general practice in Wales. The Save Our Surgeries campaign seeks to rally support and ensure that the necessary measures are taken to safeguard the future of healthcare delivery and the well-being of both patients and healthcare professionals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ As the GP crisis deepens in Wales, the focus on patient safety and the resilience of general practice has become increasingly urgent. The outcome of this pressing issue will have a profound impact on the accessibility and quality of primary healthcare services for the people of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News