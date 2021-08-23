Blooming Great Donation For Flintshire Charity Daffodils

Daffodils, a local charity that provides support and activities to families with children that have additional needs, has been awarded a grant of £6,000.

The donation, which was made by the Morrisons Foundation, will enable the charity to offer a programme of specialised summer activities for young people, their siblings, parents and carers to take part in.

Anita James, Daffodils Office Manager said: “Daffodils trustees, staff and members are extremely grateful to receive this amazing grant to help fund our summer programme of events for disabled children, young people and their family in Flintshire.”

“This has been an incredibly tough year for so many families and we are proud to be able to provide a fun environment for the children and young people to enjoy thanks to the Morrisons Foundation.”

Joe Scargill, Morrisons Foundation Specialist said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting Daffodils and the amazing work they deliver for young people across Flintshire. We know that over the past 18 months, Daffodils has had to switch to online delivery of services. With play being such an integral part of social and emotional development, we are delighted that in-person activities can safely recommence.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £33 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.