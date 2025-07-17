Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Jul 2025

Blood stocks critically low – appeal to Deeside residents

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Blood Service is urgently appealing for donors across Flintshire and Wrexham as blood stocks fall to critically low levels.

A+, A-, and B- blood types are in particularly high demand, and the service says it is struggling to meet the needs of 19 hospitals across Wales.

Appointments are available throughout July and August, with donation clinics running in several local venues including Mancot, Connah’s Quay, Airbus East and Buckley.

A dedicated booking link has been set up for residents in the Deeside area: https://wbs.wales/DeesideNews

Helen Wynne from the Welsh Blood Service said:

“Every share helps save lives as you encourage new blood donors. Every donation saves three lives or the lives of six babies, which is an incredible gift.”

Donation venues and dates in the coming weeks include:

Mancot

Connah’s Quay – Labour Club

Airbus

Buckley

Anyone aged 17 to 66 and in good health can become a donor. Regular donors are also being encouraged to book their next appointment as soon as possible.

More information and eligibility guidance is available at https://wbs.wales/DeesideNews.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • Officers respond to reports of suspicious male in Sychdyn
  • ‘Political deckchair rearranging at its worst’: Senedd set to dissolve Covid committee
  • Dress as a Smurf to win free film tickets at Broughton


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Officers respond to reports of suspicious male in Sychdyn

    News

    ‘Political deckchair rearranging at its worst’: Senedd set to dissolve Covid committee

    News

    Dress as a Smurf to win free film tickets at Broughton

    News

    What the Future of Smartphones Means for Mobile Gaming

    News

    Senedd would get final say on assisted dying says Health Secretary

    News

    4G upgrades bring better coverage to Clwydian Range

    News

    ‘Staggeringly low’ number of complaints upheld against Senedd members

    News

    Wanted burglary suspect caught in Bangor police operation

    News

    Long-serving St. David’s deputy head Roy Smithson retires

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn