Blood stocks critically low – appeal to Deeside residents

The Welsh Blood Service is urgently appealing for donors across Flintshire and Wrexham as blood stocks fall to critically low levels.

A+, A-, and B- blood types are in particularly high demand, and the service says it is struggling to meet the needs of 19 hospitals across Wales.

Appointments are available throughout July and August, with donation clinics running in several local venues including Mancot, Connah’s Quay, Airbus East and Buckley.

A dedicated booking link has been set up for residents in the Deeside area: https://wbs.wales/DeesideNews

Helen Wynne from the Welsh Blood Service said:

“Every share helps save lives as you encourage new blood donors. Every donation saves three lives or the lives of six babies, which is an incredible gift.”

Donation venues and dates in the coming weeks include:

Mancot

Connah’s Quay – Labour Club

Airbus

Buckley

Anyone aged 17 to 66 and in good health can become a donor. Regular donors are also being encouraged to book their next appointment as soon as possible.

More information and eligibility guidance is available at https://wbs.wales/DeesideNews.

