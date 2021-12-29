Blood Bikes Wales £13,000 boost towards “vital work” thanks to generosity DVLA staff

Lifesaving charity Blood Bikes Wales has received a £13,000 boost towards its “vital work” thanks to the generosity of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency staff.

The charity, which transports emergency blood supplies to the NHS across Wales, received the donation from DVLA staff after being nominated as their Charity of Choice for the past 2 years.

Staff raised the funds in their own time by undertaking virtual quizzes, walking challenges, choir events, virtual sweepstakes and raffles.

Nigel Ward, Blood Bikes Wales Chairman, said: “We have been so grateful to be DVLA’s Charity of Choice for 2 consecutive years.”

“It has been wonderful to hear all about the fundraising efforts. Every penny that is donated goes towards vital lifesaving work and would like to thank the staff at DVLA so much.”

The money raised will help us to continue providing a reliable, free and high-quality service to health trusts throughout Wales.

DVLA is now delighted to announce Wales Air Ambulance as its chosen charity for 2022.

The charity provides fast critical care to people facing life-threatening emergencies and has completed 40,403 missions to date, but needs to raise £8 million annually to keep flying.

On the DVLA support, Wales Air Ambulance Operations Director Mark Winter said: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone at DVLA for this strong show of support. Wales Air Ambulance started in Swansea 20 years ago so this is a special way to celebrate that milestone.”

“DVLA support over the next 12 months will ensure that we are there to support those in need during life or limb-threatening emergencies.”

“People across Wales rely on the rapid emergency response that we deliver. With on-board consultants and critical care practitioners, along with hospital-standard equipment, we are a Flying Emergency Department – taking the hospital to the patient.”

“It is only through support such as this from DVLA that we can maintain our lifesaving service. We are incredibly grateful to you all and look forward to working with you as your Charity of Choice.”