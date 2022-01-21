Deeside.com > News

Bikes and tools stolen from garages in Mynydd Isa

Police are asking people in the Mynydd Isa area to check any CCTV footage they may have of “suspicious people” with bikes during the early hours of this morning, Friday, January 21.

Several garages were broken into overnight with thieves taking tools and a number of bicycles.

Posting a message on the North Wales Community Alert website, PC Pearson from South Flintshire Neighbourhood police team said:

“For your information sometime last night 21/01/22 a couple of house garages have been broken in to and bikes and tools stolen from within.”

“Please check your own property’s and any CCTV of any suspicious people with bikes during the early hours.”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101.

Information can also be passed via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

 



