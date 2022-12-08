“Biggest and busiest” year on record for Deeside based construction innovators Dura Products

Listen to this article

A Deeside based company has completed a number of new high profile projects in the last few months, culminating in the installation of its product at Canadian doughnut chain, Tim Hortons.

Sustainable construction innovators Dura Products has created a pioneering kerbside drainage product called Duradrain which enables the fast food outlet to improve its sustainability strategy, in which it claims to have “an obligation to address climate change head on”.

In addition to Tim Hortons, the company has completed a number of other high profile projects over the past year.

Duradrain was installed as part of the €241 million N5 Westport to Turlough Road Project, in County Mayo, Ireland – the biggest single infrastructural investment ever undertaken in the county.

The company has also installed its lightweight kerb product at Thames Tideway’s Barn Elms site -– a key location for the construction of London’s ‘super sewer’ – and at the UK’s first net-zero restaurant – a McDonald’s outlet in Market Drayton, Shropshire.

Steve Bennett, Managing Director of Dura Products said: “This year has been our biggest and busiest on record.”

“It’s been especially notable for the number of high profile installations of Dura Products across the country, the latest, this drive-thru for Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain.”

“We are delighted that Dura Products continue to be seen as the go-to sustainable kerb and kerbside drainage solutions providers, for both multinational corporations and local councils, thanks to our sustainability credentials.”

Latest News