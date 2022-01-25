BeWILDerwood Cheshire – Fancy working in the land of Boggles, Twiggles and Treehouses?

Cheshire based adventure park, BeWILDerwood, are on the lookout for “brilliantly smiley humans” to join their team.

With roles ranging from seasonal positions to permanent full-time opportunities, there really is the chance for you to find “the best job ever”!

Positions are available in Park Ranging (making sure visitors stay safe and have the best time in the park), Catering (producing yummy food) and Events (telling magical stories and creating curious crafts).

There are also opportunities to join the Retail, Front of House and Spick & Span Twiggle Teams too.

Alongside this, there are a number of unique permanent positions available, including Assistant Catering Manager, Catering Supervisor, Daytime Cooks & Site Supervisor roles.

As the park gets ready to open for the 2022 season, BeWILDerwood are keen to expand their team.

So, if you’re looking for a new adventure, now’s the time to join the wonderful woodland.

BeWILDerwood Twiggle Team member, Lauren from Shropshire says,

“It’s a fantastic place to work! All the staff are so lovely, and I’ve made so many friends.

There are so many different departments in the park, and they are all brilliant at what they do.

It helps that it’s just such a happy environment to work in.

I’ve never worked for a company like this before! It’s incredible!”

Starting her BeWILDerwood journey as a seasonal member of the Twiggle Team, Lauren has recently become a permanent full-time employee.

This is not uncommon at BeWILDerwood as they are known for investing in staff and helping people achieve their dreams.

As well as working in a 70-acre woodland full of huge play structures and magical story elements (a real childhood dream!) the roles also include some brilliant perks too…

BeWILDerwood Cheshire say,

“In return for your hard work and dedication you’ll receive the following benefits and perks.

Unique opportunity to join us at an exciting time of growth

Competitive salary, so you can buy aaaaall the fudge you’ll ever need • Bespoke training and development tailored to individual needs – we love to invest in our team!

Complimentary entry to BeWILDerwood for you and your family!

Contributory pension scheme

28 days holiday per annum for permanent staff, which increases the longer you work here, yippee!

Flexible and varied working hours

Discounted food and fabulous gifts from the shop

Support for permanent employees through an independent and confidential Employee Assistance Programme”

The park reopens for February half term on the 19th February and recruitment has already started, so be quick if you want to work in one of Cheshire’s most talked about, WILDest attractions. Visit https://cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk/jobs/ to find out more about the roles available and apply today.