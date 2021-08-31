Beware of scam emails claiming to offer Asda prizes

A scam email is going around claiming people have won £100 pounds worth of gift vouchers from Asda.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime has issued a warning after they received 159 reports over the weekend regarding a fake email.

It asks people to click through to a ‘marketing survey’ in return for a chance to win a £100 gift card.

Action Fraud tweeted: “We followed the links in the emails and they lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal your personal info.”

“Watch out for this Asda gift card scam.”

“Action Fraud has received 159 reports within 48 hours about fake emails purporting to be from Asda.”

“The emails state that the recipient can win a “£100 promo reward gift card” by completing a marketing survey.”

“The links provided in the emails lead to phishing websites that are designed to steal your personal information.”

To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use the online fraud reporting tool.

Scams like these are very common, Asda has previously said: “There are a number of messages circulating by text messages and emails that are nothing to do with us and may be an attempt to capture your personal details.’

“Messages include supermarket voucher giveaways, prize draws, reminders to collect a package and money off promotions.”

“Please always read a message carefully before clicking on it and check the link before you enter your details.”

“An official Asda competition or giveaway should link to an Asda website such as asda.com or george.com.”

“Spelling mistakes or grammatical errors are also clues that a post could be a fake.”

“Unfortunately we have no control over third party websites and can only warn you not to be taken in by them and to warn your friends if they share these posts with you.”