Baubles help fund Hospice of the Good Shepherd’s Christmas Day

The ‘must-have’ addition to this year’s Christmas decorations has been unveiled this week by The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

The first of a strictly limited edition of decorated tree baubles was immediately snapped-up by well-known Chester businesswomen and growth consultant Jenny Pridding.

Just 100 of the quality baubles have been produced specifically to help cover the cost of this year’s Christmas Day celebrations at the hospice which will be focused on those families who are aware that it may be the last Christmas they are able to share with their loved ones.

“I’m immensely proud to be the first to own this exclusive decoration,” said Jenny, formerly commercial director at Edge Transport which was founded by her great grandfather and now part of the Chester-based business consultancy, Dice Business Limited.

“This is the perfect opportunity for small businesses – and individuals – throughout West Cheshire and Deeside not only to support the amazing dedication of our own local hospice but to make life that little bit better for families at a particularly challenging time.”

Jenny continued: “The bauble will take pride of place on my tree in Huntington on Christmas morning when I will be thinking of my father Peter and my brother-in-law Mark who were both looked after so magnificently by the hospice team.”

“I hope other local SMEs will take my lead and help make Christmas day at the hospice the best that it can be for the families who will be depending on the team’s care.”

Director of Income Generation Caroline Siddall added: “This Christmas, just like all Christmases before, will be a very special day for all who spend it with us at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.”

“Decorations will be hung, trees will be trimmed, presents will be exchanged, crackers will be pulled, Christmas dinner will be cooked, carols will be sung and our nurses will do all of the little but so very important things they usually do to make sure it is a day filled with treasured memories.”

She added: “I hope the local business community will follow Jenny’s example, knowing that their contribution will make a massive difference.”

The 99 remaining baubles are available for a donation of £125 each on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Email alan.knell@hospicegs.com for more information. For each bauble sold, the hospice team will plant a new sapling as part of a local forestry project.

