Ban on wide range of knives, weapons, and firearms comes into force today

From today, July 14, a ban comes into force on a wide range of weapons including cyclone knives, spiral knives and ‘rapid-fire’ rifles.

A new legal definition of flick knives, banned since 1959, also takes effect, resulting in more of these bladed weapons being outlawed.

All weapons banned in public by the Criminal Justice Act 1988, including zombie knives, shuriken or death stars and knuckledusters, will now also be banned in private, meaning people can no longer keep them at home.

Anyone unlawfully possessing a firearm covered by the ban will face up to 10 years in prison and those possessing one of the other weapons can be sentenced to up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine or both.

Police and relevant partners will be working to educate the public and the business community regarding the changes in legislation.

The introduction of the new measures will provide police with further means to help deter young people from becoming involved in knife possession and knife crime.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said:

“The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating and that is why focusing on this issue remains a top priority for policing.”

“We welcome the changes to legislation being introduced by the Offensive Weapons Act. ”

“These measures will help officers to seize more dangerous weapons, deal with those intent on using them to cause harm and suffering, and crucially, make it more difficult for young people to get hold of knives and other dangerous items in the first place.”

“Knife crime is not something that can be solved by policing alone.”

“We are working with businesses, schools, charities and community schemes to educate young people and explain why carrying a knife is never the right choice.”

“This early intervention plays a vitally important role in stopping young people from turning to a life of crime.”

The rest of the act will commence later in the year, and will bring in new provisions for the control of goods sold online, as well as placing responsibility onto delivery companies to conduct age verification at delivery stage.

“These are important developments that will help us to address the growing issue of online sale of knives.” The National Police Chiefs’ Council said.