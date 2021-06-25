Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 25th Jun

Award-winning photographer speaks of how university course “opened her eyes to new possibilities”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A photographer has spoken of how studying at Wrexham Glyndwr University has opened her eyes to new possibilities on the way to international award success.

Katie McCormick, 37, from Mold, impressed the judges in two categories at the Glow International Photography Awards with some striking monochrome images.

She told how joining Glyndwr opened her mind to new things and helped create the images.

“Because I’ve been doing photography for eight years, I’d kind of got myself in a place where I wasn’t moving, wasn’t doing anything new, nothing was exciting, she said.

“Uni has opened my eyes to a different way of seeing things and shooting things. It’s really pushing my boundaries and pushing myself to be better.”

Katie, who is originally from the Wirral, won a Silver award for a portrait of her 12 year-old son Alfie, The photographer was inspired to create the photo after experimenting painting with light during her studies.

She also received the People’s Choice Award for her photo of dancer Alicia Rosa, which was created for a university assignment by combining several different images to convey her movement.

Katie entered the international competition, which is open to amateurs and professionals alike, to boost her confidence after learning about it on social media.

She added: “I wasn’t expecting to come away with any awards, I was happy enough to just go through to the finals.

“I entered to give myself a push, looking to grow in confidence and sharing with others, which I hoped further down the road would also build on my skills.

“We are all inspired by others and comparing yourself to what is out there, right! I was amazed to come away with two prizes!”

Katie, who runs a photography business in Mold, is in the first year of a BA (Hons) Film and Photography degree.

To learn more about studying a BA (Hons) Film and Photography, visit the university’s website.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister: “Case rates amongst under-25s in Flintshire seven times higher than those aged over 60”

News

Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Monday amid spike in cases

News

Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

News

People in North Wales are being urged to help draw up a new blueprint for the way the region is policed

News

Watchdog to investigate Amazon and Google over concerns about fake reviews

News

Economy minister pays visit to Airbus and Toyota – “There is much to be positive about for the future”

News

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team responds to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Flint area

News

Cross border travel driving spike in Flintshire Covid cases – People urged to take up offer of vaccine

News





Read 376,965 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn