Award-winning photographer speaks of how university course “opened her eyes to new possibilities”

A photographer has spoken of how studying at Wrexham Glyndwr University has opened her eyes to new possibilities on the way to international award success.

Katie McCormick, 37, from Mold, impressed the judges in two categories at the Glow International Photography Awards with some striking monochrome images.

She told how joining Glyndwr opened her mind to new things and helped create the images.

“Because I’ve been doing photography for eight years, I’d kind of got myself in a place where I wasn’t moving, wasn’t doing anything new, nothing was exciting, she said.

“Uni has opened my eyes to a different way of seeing things and shooting things. It’s really pushing my boundaries and pushing myself to be better.”

Katie, who is originally from the Wirral, won a Silver award for a portrait of her 12 year-old son Alfie, The photographer was inspired to create the photo after experimenting painting with light during her studies.

She also received the People’s Choice Award for her photo of dancer Alicia Rosa, which was created for a university assignment by combining several different images to convey her movement.

Katie entered the international competition, which is open to amateurs and professionals alike, to boost her confidence after learning about it on social media.

She added: “I wasn’t expecting to come away with any awards, I was happy enough to just go through to the finals.

“I entered to give myself a push, looking to grow in confidence and sharing with others, which I hoped further down the road would also build on my skills.

“We are all inspired by others and comparing yourself to what is out there, right! I was amazed to come away with two prizes!”

Katie, who runs a photography business in Mold, is in the first year of a BA (Hons) Film and Photography degree.

