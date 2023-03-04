Award-winning musicals, Showstopper! and Heathers, set to dazzle audiences at Theatr Clwyd

Award-winning must-see musicals are coming to Theatr Clwyd this spring, featuring two productions that are sure to leave audiences spellbound. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Heathers The Musical, both critically acclaimed and award-winning, are set to take the stage at the venue in the coming weeks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, the 2016 Olivier Award winner for Best Entertainment and Family Show, is headed to Mold for three shows only from the West End. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Showstoppers, with their unique blend of comedy, musical theatre, and spontaneity, have been a must-see phenomenon for twelve years at the Edinburgh Fringe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They have delighted audiences globally with their exceptional performance skills, earning critical acclaim for their West End run and even a BBC Radio 4 series. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The performers create a new musical comedy at each show, drawing on audience suggestions to craft a hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing production on the spot. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whether it is Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, the Showstoppers’ team is ready to deliver. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical are available starting at £16, so book early to avoid disappointment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Heathers The Musical, a black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 film of the same name, is coming to Theatr Clwyd on a new national tour after two successful West End seasons and a record-breaking run at The Other Palace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Veronica Sawyer, a Westerberg High student who dreams of a better life, joins the beautiful and cruel Heathers, and a mysterious teen rebel, JD, teaches her that being a nobody can be deadly, but being a somebody can be murder. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Westerberg tour class of 2023, with Jenna Innes as Veronica Sawyer and Jacob Fowler as Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean, is a talented group of performers who are sure to leave audiences breathless. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The show will be the last one in Theatr Clwyd’s Anthony Hopkins Theatre before it undergoes refurbishment, and will play from Tuesday 28 March to Saturday 1 April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The musical is suitable for ages 14+ and contains mature themes, including strong murder, suicide, sexual violence, and depiction of eating disorders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for Heathers The Musical start at £20 and can be booked through Theatr Clwyd’s website or by calling 01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

