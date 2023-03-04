Award-winning musicals, Showstopper! and Heathers, set to dazzle audiences at Theatr Clwyd
Award-winning must-see musicals are coming to Theatr Clwyd this spring, featuring two productions that are sure to leave audiences spellbound.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Heathers The Musical, both critically acclaimed and award-winning, are set to take the stage at the venue in the coming weeks.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, the 2016 Olivier Award winner for Best Entertainment and Family Show, is headed to Mold for three shows only from the West End.
The Showstoppers, with their unique blend of comedy, musical theatre, and spontaneity, have been a must-see phenomenon for twelve years at the Edinburgh Fringe.
They have delighted audiences globally with their exceptional performance skills, earning critical acclaim for their West End run and even a BBC Radio 4 series.
The performers create a new musical comedy at each show, drawing on audience suggestions to craft a hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing production on the spot.
Whether it is Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, the Showstoppers’ team is ready to deliver.
Tickets for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical are available starting at £16, so book early to avoid disappointment.
Heathers The Musical, a black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 film of the same name, is coming to Theatr Clwyd on a new national tour after two successful West End seasons and a record-breaking run at The Other Palace.
Veronica Sawyer, a Westerberg High student who dreams of a better life, joins the beautiful and cruel Heathers, and a mysterious teen rebel, JD, teaches her that being a nobody can be deadly, but being a somebody can be murder.
The Westerberg tour class of 2023, with Jenna Innes as Veronica Sawyer and Jacob Fowler as Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean, is a talented group of performers who are sure to leave audiences breathless.
The show will be the last one in Theatr Clwyd’s Anthony Hopkins Theatre before it undergoes refurbishment, and will play from Tuesday 28 March to Saturday 1 April.
The musical is suitable for ages 14+ and contains mature themes, including strong murder, suicide, sexual violence, and depiction of eating disorders.
Tickets for Heathers The Musical start at £20 and can be booked through Theatr Clwyd’s website or by calling 01352 344101.
