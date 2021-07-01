Deeside based maintenance firm launches apprenticeship recruitment drive in North Wales

One of Wales’ top employers is launching a recruitment drive to almost double the number of apprentices it employs.

A social enterprise, Cambria Maintenance Services is part of the Wales & West Housing Group (WWHG) and maintains Wales & West Housing’s 12,000 plus homes across Wales.

The company has an office in Ewloe, as well as Cardiff and Newcastle Emlyn, and delivers its apprenticeships in North Wales in partnership with Coleg Cambria.

It is amongst only two per cent of UK employers to achieve the Investors in People Platinum accreditation for the way it supports its employees. Last month Cambria was also a finalist in the Medium Employer category of the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

Cambria currently employs 16 apprentices as part of its 165-strong workforce of electrical, gas and heating and multi-skilled maintenance staff who work to maintain WWH homes.

It is looking to recruit a further 14 apprentices as part of its ongoing investment in training its workforce of the future.

The apprenticeship roles on offer are:

· Multi-skilled

· Heating & plumbing

· Electrical

A virtual open day is being held via Zoom on Tuesday 6 July, from 4.30pm-5.30pm and 6pm-7pm, to give potential applicants the chance to find out more about the apprenticeship roles within Cambria.

Peter Jackson, Managing Director; Geraint Parry, Principal, Operations Manager; and members of the Wales & West Housing Group Culture and Talent Team, who support our apprentices during their employment, will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

Ryan Jones is a Trade Operative at Cambria, who undertook qualifications in plumbing and housing maintenance through Cambria’s apprenticeship programme.

He says: “I joined as a multi-skilled apprentice and after two years I moved onto a plumbing apprenticeship. Now I am a qualified plumber and work as a Trade Operative with Cambria, fitting bathrooms at WWH homes. I am enjoying the career I have chosen.”

Alex Carter joined Cambria as an electrical apprentice when he was 25. He says: “I enjoy the practical hands-on learning on the job. I have gained a wealth of knowledge from working with so many different trade professionals.”

Peter Jackson, Managing Director of Cambria, says: “An apprenticeship offer from Cambria Maintenance Services is a big commitment. It means that we are going to invest in you for the future and that you are going to invest in your training to make sure you have a career for the future. It is also a great opportunity combining four days a week on the job training with one day a week in college.”

To find out more or book onto one of the two sessions visit www.cambria-ltd.co.uk/ apprenticeships