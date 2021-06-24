Aura Wales appoints Sara Mogel OBE as Chair of the Board

Aura Wales, the employee-owned community benefit society which manages the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire, has appointed Sara Mogel OBE as its new Chair of the Board.

Mrs Mogel has over 25 years’ experience as a member and chair of boards in the not for-profit, public, and private sectors including her current roles as Chair of the Mountain Training Trust and non-executive director at Clwyd Alyn Housing where she chairs the People Committee.

She retired as Principal of West Cheshire College in 2013, and was awarded an OBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to vocational education, her commitment to public life and improving local communities continues.

Upon her appointment as Aura’s Chair, Mrs Mogel said, “The opportunity to lead Aura was simply too good to miss and I am thrilled to be taking on this role at a time when health and well-being is so important to us all as we emerge from the pandemic and its impact. ”

“As a Flintshire resident, I am fully aware of the hugely positive role Aura plays in people’s lives in terms of physical exercise, mental health and reducing isolation. I will be doing my utmost to ensure that Aura continues to grow and that more and more residents benefit from its wide-ranging services.”

Mike Welch, Aura’s Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sara as Chair to support us in the next phase of our development.”

“She brings with her a wealth of executive and non-executive experience and this will be vital as we tackle the challenges presented by the past 12 months in the recovery period ahead. I am looking forward to working closely with Sara as we return to playing a central part in people’s lives and their communities once again.”