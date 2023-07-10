August Bank Holiday: Red Arrows set to use Hawarden Airport as two day base for Rhyl Airshow

Red Arrows fans in Flintshire are in for a treat this August Bank Holiday, as the world-famous team is reported to be using Hawarden Airport as their base for their Rhyl Air Show displays. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘Reds’ will be using Hawarden for an overnight stop. They will perform their stunning routines at Rhyl on both Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Confirming their stay at Hawarden, the onsite diner, Chocks Away, posted a teaser on their Facebook page, later revealing, “Yes, many of you have guessed right, and we can now finally confirm; we will be having the Red Arrows back with us on the August bank holiday weekend… We have no timings or schedules yet!”‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Rhyl Air Show, North Wales’s largest free seafront event, is set to dazzle audiences this summer with a breathtaking lineup.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The much-anticipated event will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with two days of thrilling aerial displays and a host of land-based attractions and entertainment.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which features the Hawarden-built Lancaster bomber, the Hawarden-based Strikemaster pair have also been confirmed for both days.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “We can’t wait to welcome visitors and locals to Rhyl and the Denbighshire coast to enjoy this award-winning show.”‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Graham Boase, Denbighshire’s Chief Executive, praised the event’s significant economic impact on Rhyl and surrounding communities. The event’s popularity has surged over the years, earning recognition across the UK.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, a Red Arrows pilot had to cut short the Sunday display at Rhyl after his iconic red Hawk T1 hit a seagull, causing the jet’s canopy to shatter.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Squadron Leader Gregor Ogston instinctively shut his eyes and ducked as his fast jet collided with a bird at 400mph over the sea in Rhyl.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Moment of impact over the sea at Rhyl – Photo: Diego Breuer] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the noise and force of the wind making external communication impossible, “Red 6’s years of experience and training kicked in, and he calmly landed the aircraft in an impressive display of airmanship,” the RAF has said.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In recognition of Sqn Ldr Ogston’s actions, he has been awarded a Green Endorsement – the Royal Air Force Safety Centre’s highest accolade.‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sqn Ldr Ogston recognised air traffic controllers and emergency services at Hawarden “for their quick response and assistance during the emergency.”‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

