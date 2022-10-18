Ash dieback tree-felling will see road closures in part of Flintshire for weeks

Listen to this article

Tree-felling by contractors working on behalf of Flintshire County Council will see daytime closures on a main road in the county for several weeks.

Work along A541 Denbigh Road between the junctions with B5123 (Rhosesmor) and B5122 (Caerwys) will be done to cut ash trees diseased with dieback.

Traffic management is due to start from 31st October for up to 4 weeks.

There are four sections of the road affected.

The work will start in Hendre – near Alyn Fireplaces – and work westwards.

Cilcain Councillor Andrew Parkhurt has provided an update on the works.

He said: “An approximate indication of time is as follows:

-Hendre – 1 day

-Penbedw – 7 days

-Wheeler Hill – 4 days

-Afonwen – to be confirmed

Cllr Pankhurst said: “These timescales are just an indication as this stage.”

“Residents will be able to pass through the diversion signs but not through the actual works. Eg residents in Rhydymwyn and Hendre (from the Royal Oak eastwards) will be able to go to and from Mold without interruption but will have to follow the diversions (or take shortcuts if they know them) to go in Denbigh direction.”

He said: “Similarly, Cilcain residents will be able to go to Mold along the A541 once the work in Hendre is completed, as will Nannerch residents once the Penbedw section is finished.”

Cllr Pankhurst said: “Children going to school by bus or taxi should be unaffected if they travel before 9am. On the return journey it is planned for school buses and taxis to go in convoy through the works.”

“If anyone has any particular questions about this (eg someone with a disabled child who goes to school by taxi) the best person to contact is Ceri Hansom (ceri.hansom@flintshire.gov.uk).”

He said: “Another question is what happens to all that lovely wood? Can residents collect it?”

“The answer is probably no because the contractor will be paid to either chip it or take it away.”

“Anything that delays the removal will mean the road is closed for longer and will increase the cost of the work.”

“I am still pursuing this though as I’m sure many local people would like some free logs!”

Read Next